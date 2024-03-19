Advertisement

New Delhi: A Delhi court has allowed Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh, who is arrested in the excise scam case, to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday.

Special Judge M K Nagpal directed the Tihar Jail officials to take Singh to Parliament to enable him to take the oath and ensure adequate security during Singh's movement.

The judge said, "The Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely."

The order passed on March 16, the judge said that during the visit Singh should not be permitted to use a mobile phone or talk with any other accused, suspect or witnesses in this case, or someone connected to the case of the CBI.

Judge Nagpal added that Singh shall also not be permitted to address the press or hold any public meeting.

However, the prisoned AAP leader may be permitted to meet his counsel as well as his family members during the visit, the judge further continued.

The judge passed the order while granting Singh exemption from personal appearance before the court on Tuesday when the case is listed for further hearing.

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is currently in judicial custody.

The probe agency started its investigation based on a CBI case. The ED is investigating the money laundering part of the alleged scam.