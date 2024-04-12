Advertisement

New Delhi: After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, April 11, former Congress IT cell chief and party's national spokesperson Rohan Gupta opened up on Sanatan insult row. Rohan Gupta claimed that senior leader Jairam Ramesh asked the Congress leaders to remain quiet when INDI alliance partners insulted Sanatan Dharma. He mounted a scathing attack on Jairam Ramesh without naming him.

“How many contradictions can be there? There is a communication in charge who has 'Ram' in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted,” alleged Rohan Gupta. Several leaders including Udhayanidhi Stalin- who called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma- had made derogatory comments for Sanatan Dharma being part of the Congress-led INDI alliance.

#WATCH | Delhi | After joining BJP, Rohan Gupta says," "How many contradictions can be there? There is a communication in charge who has 'Ram' in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted...An alliance using the country's name was made but 'desh… pic.twitter.com/J9rHrVgc3B — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Rohan Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday in Delhi weeks after resigning from the Congress party. After joining BJP, Rohan Gupta said, “An alliance using the country's name was made but 'desh virodhi takatein' were included in it. What is the compulsion that Arvind Kejriwal who was accused of being connected with Khalistanis today is being supported by them (Congress)?”

Why Rohan Gupta Left Congress

Rohan Gupta was fielded by the Congress party from Ahmedabad East seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, he withdrew from the race citing his father’s ill health. Later, on March 22, he resigned from the Congress party citing “humiliation” and “character assassination".

While resigning from the Congress party, Rohan Gupta had alleged that he was being harassed by his colleagues in the communication department- hinting at Jairam Ramesh. “I am deeply pained to inform you that constant humiliation and character assassination by one of the senior leaders connected to the Communications department of the party for last two years (which many senior party leaders are aware of) and now at the time of personal crisis has compelled me to take this decision,” Rohan Gupta had said in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

“The person who has humiliated me for the last two years, the person who has not budged from doing it in last three days, I am sure that he will not refrain from doing it in future and nobody will be able to stop him. But now I am not ready to take any more assault on my self-esteem," said Rohan Gupta, adding that he chose to quit the party with a broken heart, calling the decision “very difficult but necessary to protect” his self-respect.

“The same leader has also damaged the party with his arrogant and rude behaviour. Due to his extreme leftist mindset he ensured party’s silence on insult of Sanatan Dharma which hurt me personally and I was forcefully stopped from opposition insult of Sanatan Dharma on national TV,” he wrote.