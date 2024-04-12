×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 13:55 IST

When Sanatan Was Insulted, THIS Congress Leader Asked Us to Remain Quiet: Rohan Gupta

"There is a communication in charge who has 'Ram' in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted,” alleged Rohan Gupta.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Rohan Gupta Attacks Jairam Ramesh
Rohan Gupta Attacks Jairam Ramesh | Image: ANI, PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: After joining the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, April 11, former Congress IT cell chief and party's national spokesperson Rohan Gupta opened up on Sanatan insult row. Rohan Gupta claimed that senior leader Jairam Ramesh asked the Congress leaders to remain quiet when INDI alliance partners insulted Sanatan Dharma. He mounted a scathing attack on Jairam Ramesh without naming him. 

“How many contradictions can be there? There is a communication in charge who has 'Ram' in his name, he told us to keep quiet when Sanatan (Dharma) was being insulted,” alleged Rohan Gupta. Several leaders including Udhayanidhi Stalin- who called for eradication of Sanatan Dharma- had made derogatory comments for Sanatan Dharma being part of the Congress-led INDI alliance. 

Advertisement

Rohan Gupta joined the BJP on Thursday in Delhi weeks after resigning from the Congress party. After joining BJP, Rohan Gupta said, “An alliance using the country's name was made but 'desh virodhi takatein' were included in it. What is the compulsion that Arvind Kejriwal who was accused of being connected with Khalistanis today is being supported by them (Congress)?” 

Advertisement

Why Rohan Gupta Left Congress 

Rohan Gupta was fielded by the Congress party from Ahmedabad East seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, he withdrew from the race citing his father’s ill health. Later, on March 22, he resigned from the Congress party citing “humiliation” and “character assassination". 

Advertisement

While resigning from the Congress party, Rohan Gupta had alleged that he was being harassed by his colleagues in the communication department- hinting at Jairam Ramesh. “I am deeply pained to inform you that constant humiliation and character assassination by one of the senior leaders connected to the Communications department of the party for last two years (which many senior party leaders are aware of) and now at the time of personal crisis has compelled me to take this decision,” Rohan Gupta had said in his resignation letter addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. 

“The person who has humiliated me for the last two years, the person who has not budged from doing it in last three days, I am sure that he will not refrain from doing it in future and nobody will be able to stop him. But now I am not ready to take any more assault on my self-esteem," said Rohan Gupta, adding that he chose to quit the party with a broken heart, calling the decision “very difficult but necessary to protect” his self-respect.

Advertisement

“The same leader has also damaged the party with his arrogant and rude behaviour. Due to his extreme leftist mindset he ensured party’s silence on insult of Sanatan Dharma which hurt me personally and I was forcefully stopped from opposition insult of Sanatan Dharma on national TV,” he wrote.

 

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 13:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha

Rao Arrives At Event

3 minutes ago
Vinesh Phogat Returns Khel Ratna Award

Vinesh alleges conspiracy

5 minutes ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Flaunts Her Style

5 minutes ago
Annamalai chairs Tamil Nadu BJP core committee meeting in Chennai

Annamalai Booked

5 minutes ago
Nikhil Diwedi

Nikhil Arrives In Style

6 minutes ago
Politics over NIA arrest of Bengaluru blast bombers from Bengal

Blast Case

8 minutes ago
PM Modi addresses poll rally in Udhampur

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

10 minutes ago
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Credit War Over Arrest

11 minutes ago
Interesting Hong Kong Traditions And Superstitions You Need To Know

Hong Kong's future

12 minutes ago
Representative

Foreign interest peaks

12 minutes ago
A still from The Great Gatsby

Tobey Lauded Amitabh

13 minutes ago
WWE

Free agent tease WWE move

16 minutes ago
PM Modi attacks Opposition leaders- Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Yadav- in Udhampur rally

Opp's Mughal Mindset

20 minutes ago
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah IPL stats

20 minutes ago
Dream Girl to 'Farm' Girl: Hema Malini Harvests Wheat, Poses With Women Working in Fields

Hema

20 minutes ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Walks In Style

21 minutes ago
Chamkila Screening

Chamkila Screening

22 minutes ago
Ameesha Patel

Ameesha In Ethnic Attire

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli tells Mumbai crowd booing Hardik Pandya to remember he is an

    Sports 7 hours ago

  2. du Plessis threw RCB's toothless bowling line-up under the bus

    Sports 7 hours ago

  3. Rating IPL captains' leadership so far in IPL 2024

    Sports 12 hours ago

  4. Maldives to Hold Road Shows in India To Woo Indian Tourists Back

    World14 hours ago

  5. Tejashwi Yadav Dodges Queries On Sister Misa's Remark on PM

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo