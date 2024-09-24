Published 13:32 IST, September 24th 2024
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: Omar, Ravinder Raina Among Key Candidates in Second Phase
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls 2024: This phase is expected to be decisive, with several high-profile leaders contesting in their traditional strongholds.
- Election News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
J&K polls: Omar, Ravinder Raina, Tariq Karra among 239 candidates in fray in 2nd phase | Image: PTI photo
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
13:32 IST, September 24th 2024