Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

BREAKING: Janardhana Reddy Rejoins BJP Along With Wife Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Janardhana Reddy was a minister in the Yediyurappa's government and was jailed in the mining scam. Later, he distanced himself from the BJP and founded the KRPP

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka
Janardhana Reddy joins BJP in Karnataka | Image: BJP4Karnataka
Bengaluru: Founder and President of Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha Gali Janardhana Reddy rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday, March 25, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections. Reddy had earlier met Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah, fueling speculations of the former rejoining the saffron camp. 

Reddy has been serving as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from the Gangawati Assembly constituency since 13 May 2023 being associated with the Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha.

Janardhana Reddy's Past Stint With The BJP 

Janardhana Reddy was a minister in the BJP government headed by B S Yediyurappa and was jailed in the mining scam. Later, he distanced himself from the BJP and founded the KRPP.

In the 2023 assembly election, he was instrumental in the defeat of his two brothers, G Karunakara Reddy and G Somashekara Reddy, who were BJP candidates from Harapanahalli and Ballari City respectively.

This time Janardhana Reddy has said that he would support the BJP candidate from Ballari Lok Sabha constituency, B Sriramulu, whom he called a boy raised by him. Sriramulu, a former minister, lost the assembly election from the Ballari assembly segment in 2023.

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:35 IST

