Open Rebellion in Karnataka BJP: JC Madhuswamy Rebels As BJP Fields V Somanna From Tumkur

Bengaluru: The Bharatiya Janata Party's decision of fielding V Somanna from the Tumkur parliamentary constituency in the state of Karnataka has been a cause of discontent among the leaders of the party and they have refused to support Somanna in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. Leading the charge if former Karnataka Minister JC Madhuswamy.

JC Madhuswamy has expressed displeasure over BJP picking Somanna to contest from Tumkur, suggesting that he is an outsider and the party could have fielded a local leader from the constituency. Raking up the insider versus outsider debate, Madhuswamy said that he would not support Somanna.

"I am pained that he (Yediyurappa) did not stand for me and back my candidature. Now I am thinking about whether to stay in this party or not when there is no protection here. I will discuss with my workers what to do next," Madhuswamy said. He, however, noted that “Congress is not a safe zone”.

Rebellion Grows in Karnataka BJP

This is not the first rebellion in the Karnataka BJP, but senior leaders from the saffron party including former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP D V Sadananda Gowda and Former Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa have also voiced discontent over ticket-distribution. The BJP has named 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka.

Karnataka will vote in the Lok Sabha elections in two phases, April 26 and May 7.

