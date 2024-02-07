Advertisement

New Delhi: Amid speculations of Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) president Nitish Kumar deserting ruling ‘Mahagathbandhan’, the JD(U) accused Congress party of increasing rift within the Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive (INDI) Alliance. JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi on Saturday, January 27, accused the Congress party of insulting Nitish Kumar.

Political adviser for JD(U) and spokesperson K C Tyagi made it all but clear that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly "insulting" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. "The INDIA bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," said KC Tyagi.

The goal and intentions with which Kumar, the JD(U) president, succeeded in bringing non-Congress parties with the Congress have come unstuck, Tyagi said, asserting that their leader was "misunderstood". Kumar never hankered after a position in the alliance but a section of the Congress leadership repeatedly insulted him, he said. Tyagi said he could not see as to how the INDIA bloc parties could fight the "all-powerful" BJP.

This comes as Nitish Kumar is all set to return to BJP-led NDA bloc. Sources suggest that Nitish Kumar may take oath for the seventh time as the Chief Minister of Bihar with BJP's support.

(With agency inputs)