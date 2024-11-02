sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:01 IST, November 2nd 2024

Jharkhand Polls for Driving Out Infiltrators, Saving Hindus, Claims Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising infiltrators" and claimed that this election would be fought to drive out illegal immigrants and protect Hindus.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Jharkhand Polls for Driving Out Infiltrators, Saving Hindus, Claims Himanta | Image: X/himantabiswa
