sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • Election News /
  • Jharkhand Polls: 'JMM's Candidate List Clearly Reflects Dynastic Politics,' Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Published 12:20 IST, October 23rd 2024

Jharkhand Polls: 'JMM's Candidate List Clearly Reflects Dynastic Politics,' Says Himanta Biswa Sarma

"The JMM's candidate list clearly reflects dynastic politics," he said, noting the familial connections among the candidates.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Jharkhand Polls: 'JMM's Candidate List Clearly Reflects Dynastic Politics,' Says Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: X/himantabiswa
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

12:20 IST, October 23rd 2024