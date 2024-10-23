Published 12:20 IST, October 23rd 2024
Jharkhand Polls: 'JMM's Candidate List Clearly Reflects Dynastic Politics,' Says Himanta Biswa Sarma
"The JMM's candidate list clearly reflects dynastic politics," he said, noting the familial connections among the candidates.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Jharkhand Polls: 'JMM's Candidate List Clearly Reflects Dynastic Politics,' Says Himanta Biswa Sarma | Image: X/himantabiswa
