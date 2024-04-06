Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
JP Nadda, 5 Other Rajya Sabha Members Administered Oath of Office by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar
Ashokrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque were among others who took oath as Rajya Sabha members.
New Delhi: BJP national president JP Nadda and five other newly-elected members of the Rajya Sabha were administered the oath of office by Chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday. Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan (Maharashtra), Chunnilal Garasiya (Rajasthan), Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi (Telangana), Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque (both from West Bengal) were among others who also took oath.
"Vice-President of India & Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to Shri Jagat Prakash Narayan Lal Nadda ji as the elected Member of Rajya Sabha in Parliament House today," Dhankhar's office said in a post on social media platform ‘X’.
His office also said that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha, also administered oath to the elected members of the Rajya Sabha in Parliament House which include Ashokrao Shankarrao Chavan, Chunnilal Garasiya, Anil Kumar Yadav Mandadi, Sushmita Dev and Mohammad Nadimul Haque.
Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:40 IST
