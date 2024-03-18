Advertisement

Bhopal: Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections, several Congress leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bhopal on Monday, March 18. This comes amid the speculations that Congress veteran Kamal Nath may switch sides, however, the grand old party has fielded his son Nakul Nath from Chhindwara Lok Sabha seat for the second time.

Kamal Nath's close aide Syed Zafar joined the BJP on Monday in Bhopal in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and the party's state head VD Sharma. Syed Zafar has been a Congress spokesperson and per his profile on X, he was currently holding the post of MP Congress general secretary. Zafar is a native of Chhindwara and is considered a close associate of Congress veteran and former chief minister Kamal Nath.

The Bahujan Samaj Party's state in-charge also joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with Zafar.

Earlier this month, there were speculations that Nath might switch over to the BJP, but he refuted such reports as "creation of media." Besides Zafar, MP Congress general secretary Maneesha Dubey, some other party leaders and BSP's state in-charge Ramsakha Verma also joined the BJP after being influenced by the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and policies of the BJP, a spokesperson of the ruling party said.

Earlier this month, former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, former MP from Dhar Lok Sabha seat Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and several other Congress leaders joined the BJP.

