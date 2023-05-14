A 100 Kharges can't hurt BJP: CT Ravi after Karnataka verdict

CT Ravi, the BJP national general secretary who suffered a defeat in the Karnataka Assembly polls, said on Sunday that the BJP is a cadre-based party and even a 100 Kharge's can't hurt it. “The responsibility of both defeat and victory is ours, not the party's. We accept defeat. We will do an internal review and make corrections. BJP is a cadre based party even 100 Kharge ji can't clean BJP,” said Ravi who was among the party heavyweights who lost in the Karnataka Assembly elections on May 13.

CT Ravi lost to Congress' HD Thammaiah by a margin of 5,926 votes in Chikmagalur constituency. The loss is a big setback for the BJP leader from the Vokkaliga community.

Ravi separates his loss from the BJP’s

The four-time Karnataka BJP MLA and party heavyweight, in one of his tweets after the Karnataka verdict, attempted to separate his loss from the BJP's.

"Today's loss in the assembly election is our personal loss and not that of our ideology. We will introspect in the coming days and rectify our mistakes. Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue. I thank Kannadigas for all the support extended to us," tweeted Ravi.

Today's loss in the assembly elections is our personal loss and not that of our ideology.



We will introspect in the coming days and rectify our mistakes. Our efforts to build a Suvarna Karnataka will continue.



I thank Kannadigas for all the support extended to us. — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) May 13, 2023

Ravi, who was Karnataka's tourism minister, won 79,128 votes, against his competitor HD Thammaiah of the Congress. Thammiah reportedly got 50.01% of the vote while Ravi received 46.53% of the vote.