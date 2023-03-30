AAP Karnataka Polls Manifesto: 2 Lakh Jobs A Year, Better Govt Schools, Mohalla Clinics

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party promised a long list of schemes in its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly election 2023 with an eye on expanding its footprint in the southern state. The party released its manifesto for Karnataka polls in Bengaluru on March 29 as it tries to become the fourth focal point of what has been primarily a three-cornered contest in the state.
Sanjay Singh, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi and the party’s national spokesperson, promised a corruption-free government, 300 units of free electricity, 2 lakh jobs per year as well as mohalla (street) clinics, poly clinics and hospitals while unveiling the manifesto. "It's not just a poll manifesto, it's a list of 10 guarantees which we will fulfil as we did in Delhi and Punjab," Singh said.
The manifesto called AAP's Guarantees for Karnataka includes - 100 per cent work, 0 per cent commission, which is a dig at the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that is often accused of demanding 40 per cent cut from contractors in lieu of government work.
A look at AAP’s manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023
AAP government will generate 2 lakh jobs every year and fill up all the vacant posts, with preference to regularisation of contractual staff.
Kannada proficiency will be made mandatory for the state government jobs.
AAP will make government schools better than the private schools, set up a committee to fix and regulate private schools fees, and regularise jobs of contractual teachers in the state.
For students who pass Class 12, a programme will be rolled out to give them a six month-long employability training with a ₹5,000-per month stipend.
Full power and money to Lokayukta to tackle cases of corruption.
AAP will provide 33 per cent reservation in the state government jobs to women and also free city bus rides to them.
Every below poverty line woman above 18 years will get ₹1,000 per month as "empowerment allowance.
The farm laws will be repealed. Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be provided based on the Swaminathan committee report. Guaranteed 12-hour free power will be provided for farming.
Old age pension will be increased from ₹400 to 1,500 per month, widow pension will be increased from 800 to 2,000 plus ₹500 per dependent child per month. Minor disability pension will be increased from ₹600 to ₹1,500 per month. Major disability pension will be increased from ₹1,400 to ₹2,500 per month.
Free health care services from medicines to surgeries, establishment of Delhi-model mohalla clinics in every locality and panchayat, and doorstep delivery of ration and government services.