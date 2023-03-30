AAP Karnataka Polls Manifesto: 2 Lakh Jobs A Year, Better Govt Schools, Mohalla Clinics

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party promised a long list of schemes in its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly election 2023 with an eye on expanding its footprint in the southern state. The party released its manifesto for Karnataka polls in Bengaluru on March 29 as it tries to become the fourth focal point of what has been primarily a three-cornered contest in the state.

Sanjay Singh, the AAP Rajya Sabha MP from Delhi and the party’s national spokesperson, promised a corruption-free government, 300 units of free electricity, 2 lakh jobs per year as well as mohalla (street) clinics, poly clinics and hospitals while unveiling the manifesto. "It's not just a poll manifesto, it's a list of 10 guarantees which we will fulfil as we did in Delhi and Punjab," Singh said.

The manifesto called AAP's Guarantees for Karnataka includes - 100 per cent work, 0 per cent commission, which is a dig at the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that is often accused of demanding 40 per cent cut from contractors in lieu of government work.

A look at AAP’s manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections 2023