Actors Kiccha Sudeep, Darshan Likely To Join BJP Today Ahead Of Karnataka Elections

Amid the political leaders switching sides in Karnataka ahead of the Assembly elections which are all set to take place on May 10, two popular Kannada movie stars are likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) On Wednesday, April 5.

According to an ANI report, citing sources, Kannada movie actors Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Thoogudeepa are expected to join the saffron party ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls. Both the actors will join the party at around 1:30 pm and 2:30 pm at a private hotel in the state's capital city Bengaluru on Wednesday, BJP sources said. Adding further, they claimed that both actors will join the party in presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

"They will join the party in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other party leaders," sources said as quoted by ANI.

Kiccha Sudeep and Darshan Thoogudeepa to join BJP: Sources

Kiccha Sudeep is a renowned Indian film actor, director, producer and screenwriter who primarily works in Kannada cinema. He has also acted in Hindi, Telegu and Tamil movies. With over two decades of experience in the industry, Sudeep has won several awards and honours for his exceptional acting skills.

Sudeep made his acting debut in 1997 with the film "Thayavva" and later went on to establish himself as one of the leading actors in Kannada cinema with successful films like "Sparsha", "Huchcha", "Swathi Muthu", "Eega" and "My Autograph". He has won several awards including the Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Kannada) and the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor.

Darshan Thoogudeepa who is also expected to join the BJP on Wednesday is a Kannada film actor known for his roles in action films. He was born in Mysore, and started his acting career in 2001 with the film "Majestic". Darshan has acted in over 50 films in his career spanning two decades. He has won several awards for his performances, including the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the film "Saarathi". The actor is popular among Kannada movie audiences for his intense roles and ability to showcase complex emotions on screen.

Notably, both actors enjoy a huge fan following in the southern state and have been actively involved in social causes. If the report of them joining the saffron party turns out to be true, the BJP will gain significant popularity in the film industry, which has a considerable impact on the state's political landscape. However, it remains to be seen how the actors' fan base would react to this development and whether their entry would translate into votes for BJP.

(With inputs from ANI)