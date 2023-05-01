After ‘PayCM’, Cong Launches ‘CryPMpayCM’ Campaign Against BJP Ahead Of Karnataka Polls

After Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a jibe at PM Narendra Modi claiming that he is the first Prime Minister of the country to "cry" in front of the people, the Karnataka Congress in lines of its “PayCM” campaign, launched another “CryPMpayCM” campaign in the poll-bound state of Karnataka. Soon after Priyanka’s comments on PM Modi, the hashtag started trending on Twitter with several Congress leaders using it.

In efforts to launch a barb at the Prime Minister, who is currently campaigning for the Karnataka polls, the official Twitter account of the Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee wrote, “The PM's speeches these days remind me of my Facebook feed - full of complaints and no substantial content. Time for a status update?”

Following this, the official handle of the Karnataka Congress started putting out several tweets with the same hashtag to make its campaign a success. Just like the “PayCM” campaign against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka Congress also pasted the posters “CryPM” in the state which will go to polls on May 10.

Notably, the hashtag started trending soon after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi launched an attack on PM Modi after he slammed the grand old party for its chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s “poisonous snake” remark against him.

Priyanka attacks PM Modi

Lambasting PM Modi after he stated that Congress has abused him 91 times, Priyanka Gandhi stated that if the Congress party starts compiling the list of abuses hurled at it by the BJP leaders and several books will get written.

“I am seeing such a PM for the first time, who comes in front of you and cries that he was being abused. Rather than hearing your grievances, he narrates his woes,” Priyanka Gandhi added.

She further said, "Someone in PM Modi's office has compiled a list that is not about people's problems. That list represents the number of times Modi has been abused. Look at the insults they (BJP officials) have flung at my family, and if we start creating lists, we'll have to publish several books.”

PM Modi on Congress’ abuses

Tearing into the Congress party, the Prime Minister in Karnataka claimed that the party had hurled abuses at him like 91 times. PM Modi’s claims came in response to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'venomous snake' barb at him.

“Till now, Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types. Had Congress people put efforts in good governance and boosting the morale of its workers, instead of wasting time on this dictionary of abuses, it would not have been in such a pathetic plight,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally in Karnataka on Saturday, April 29.