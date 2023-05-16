After Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, Another Claimant For CM Post - G Parameshwara

After Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, one more claimant for the Karnataka CM seat has now emerged -- G Parameshwara. Supporters of the Congress leader and former deputy chief minister staged a big protest on Wednesday demanding that he made the chief minister of Karnataka. Parameshwara's supporters on Tuesday came out in large numbers with banners and posters and chanted slogans demanding the CM post for him. The latest political event has made the contest for the next chief minister of the state three-cornered, amid the Congress high command remaining undecided between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

G Parameshwara longest-serving president of Karnataka Congress

According to the reports, a rally by the supporters of G Parameshwara was also conducted in Tumakuru district of Karnataka on Tuesday. The protesters were holding Congress' flag along with posters and placards demanding CM's post for Parameshwara, who was elected as MLA from Koratagere constituency of Karnataka.

Notably, G Parameshwara has also served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president twice and with eight years of service, he is also the longest serving president of KPCC. He was appointed as the deputy CM under the HD Kumaraswamy-led Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

Tumakuru, Karnataka | Supporters of Congress leader G Parameshwara staged a protest demanding CM post for him. pic.twitter.com/cjdpEFqQvf — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2023

Parameshwara, a five-time MLA and senior Congress leader is also considered to be among the most impactful Dalit leaders in the party. He holds a PhD in plant physiology from the Waite Agriculture Research Centre of the University of Adelaide.