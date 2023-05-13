After Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Gets In Touch With Independents To Get Majority Post Result

As Congress is running ahead of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls, the party is planning to get in touch with the independent candidates in effort to make its place safe in the Assembly post the announcement of results. According to sources, after Siddaramaiah, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar has also started to contact the independents as the counting for the crucial polls is underway.

Sources have reported that Shivakumar has contacted independent candidate Nitin Guttedar and has sought his support following the election result. As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), Guttedar is leading the race from Azfzalpur against BJP candidate Mallikayya Guttedar.

Notably, the former zilla panchayat president Nitin Guttedar quit BJP and contested the polls as an independent candidate from his home constituency, Afzalpur, after he was denied ticket by the saffron camp. Notably, the BJP announced Mallikayya Guttedar, the elder brother of Nitin, as its candidate from the constituency.

Congress tries to gain support of independents

Earlier in the day, Republic learnt that the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah and AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, met last on Friday night to discuss the strategy of the party post results and got in contact with 10 independent candidates ahead of the results.

Eying to gain support of independent candidates, the Congress party talked to the independents and asked them to help them form a government in the state. Notably, Siddaramaiah himself called all the independent candidates.

Resort politics continues

As the Congress party is leading the Karnataka battle, it has come up with a three-point plan in order to tackle the eventualities such as defection. Fearing horse-trading by the saffron camp, the top leaders of the grand old party made special arrangements and asked all its MLAs to reach Bengaluru. As per the sources, Congress has come up with three scenarios to summon all its MLAs: