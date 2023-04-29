Ahead Of Karnataka Assembly Election, PM Modi Holds Mega Roadshow In Bengaluru

In support of the BJP's campaign for the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a massive roadshow in north Bengaluru on Saturday, April 29. People lined up on both sides of the street to greet the Prime Minister, who was travelling in a custom-built vehicle. As a show of support for PM Modi, people showered flowers on him along the route.

The BJP stated that more than two lakh people would attend the rally, and the roadshow covered a distance of 5.3 kilometres.

After speaking at his third public event in the state, PM Modi took a flight for Bengaluru from Kudachi in Belagavi district in northern Karnataka at around 5 o'clock.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold a roadshow in Bengaluru. Visuals from the city. #KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/5bxW1ZQmmf — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 29, 2023

The roadshow of PM Modi started at the intersection of NICE Road and Magadi Road, and ended at Sumanhalli. Because of PM Modi's roadshow today, a number of roads were closed.

Aside from BJP flags, some people were carrying cutouts of PM Modi. Ahead of Karnataka's upcoming elections, Prime Minister Modi also spoke at public gatherings earlier in the day. He attacked the Congress at a rally in Belagavi, asserting that the party's rule was defined by "scams".

PM Modi also stated, "BJP is sincerely working for the poor, Dalits, backward and Banjara communities. We are working day and night for various sections. Congress is abusing Modi, Congress hates whoever works for Dalits and backward."

Modi, who was wearing a saffron hat, was accompanied by BJP MLC C Narayanaswamy and Bangalore North MP DV Sadananda Gowda.

On the way to the roadshow, a group of artists performed the well-known drum dance "Dollu Kunita".

On April 30, the Prime Minister will also do a roadshow in Mysuru before returning to Delhi. The BJP is attempting to stay in power in the state and is fighting against its legacy rival, Congress.

In advance of the Assembly elections, PM Modi announced a new campaign slogan for the ruling BJP in Karnataka: "Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara." He also expressed confidence in the party regaining the majority in the legislature.

PM Modi said that Congress was abusing him because he had eliminated all of its corrupt practises and that only BJP could offer Karnataka a strong and stable government.

(With agency inputs)