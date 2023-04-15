Ahead Of Karnataka Poll, Will BJP Leaders Join NCP? Here Is What State Chief Hari R Says

As the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) plans to contest 40-45 seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, party state president Hari R on Saturday spoke to Republic and said that four to five Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs are in touch with the NCP and are expected to join the party before the election.

Hari R said, "We will fight in at least 40 seats in the upcoming elections. Four to five sitting MLAs of the BJP are in touch with us to join the party. The (former) mayor of Bengaluru may also join our party soon.”

#WATCH | We will fight in at least 40 seats in the upcoming elections. 4-5 sitting MLAs of the BJP are in touch with us to join the party. The (former) mayor of Bengaluru may also join our party soon: Karnataka NCP President Hari R pic.twitter.com/Ld162YYKxm — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2023

The statements by the leader come at a time when the NCP is trying to regain its national party status after the tag was withdrawn by the Election Commission following its defeat in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Goa.

On being asked, who is going to be fielded to which constituency, R Hari said, "I am going to contest from Yelburga constituency in Koppal district. Today people have met Saab (Sharad Pawar) for the finalisation of the seat."

Speaking about the border area where both Marathis and Kannadigas reside, he said, "There is nothing like border, it depends on location, like in North Karnataka lot of candidates are trying, around 46 candidates are in. Therefore, it's nothing related to the border, it's not like where the majority of Kannadigas or Marathis are. In the border area, there will be just a few candidates."

NCP not partnering with Congress for Karnataka polls

He further spoke about not joining hands with Congress, which has been NCP's ally at Centre and in Maharashtra as (Maha Vikas Aghadi) group. "It is not in my hand and I do what Pawar Sahab asks me to do. Every decision is taken by Pawar Sahab only and I am no one to decide," he said.

Sharad Pawar holds NCP meet for finalising names for Karnataka polls

Earlier today, Pawar also called a meeting of party leaders in Mumbai to finalise its plans for the assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled for May 10.

During the 2018 polls, NCP contested 14 seats in Karnataka and recently Election Commission withdrew the national party status of the party and gave it regional party status.

The 224-seat Karnataka Assembly will go to polls on May 10, and the votes will be counted on May 13.

(With inputs from agencies)