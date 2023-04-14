Ahead Of Karnataka Polls, Police Seize Unaccounted Cash Worth Rs 1 Crore In Bengaluru

Karnataka is gearing up for its assembly elections and with this comes an increase in surveillance of illegal activities such as bribery and corruption. On Thursday, Bengaluru police successfully caught two men carrying an amount of Rs 1 crore in an auto-rickshaw near the city market. According to the officials, the duo was caught with two bags filled with cash in an auto-rickshaw. However, when they were asked to produce the document pertaining to the cash stash, they failed to do so.

"Around Rs 1 crore in cash seized from an auto-rickshaw near Bengaluru's city market. SJ Park police reached the spot and seized the cash from two people namely Suresh and Praveen," Bengaluru Central DCP, R Srinivas Gowda said. "Both are being taken into custody and the money will be handed over to the income tax department," the DCP said, adding that an investigation is underway.

Earlier on April 6, a total of Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash was seized. "Police seized Rs 50 lakhs of unaccounted cash during the day from a car at Dundur check post in Gadag district," officials had said.

During election season, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is put in place to ensure that the elections are held in a free and fair manner. This code of conduct prohibits any activity that might influence the voters during elections. One of the significant restrictions imposed by the MCC is on the movement of cash without proper documentation.

To prevent any illegal use of cash, such as for buying votes, the Election Commission has made it mandatory for individuals carrying a large sum of money to produce relevant documents like withdrawal slips, invoices, or any other transaction proof. This act curbs the use of black money and ensures that the candidates do not indulge in any corrupt practices to influence the voters. Anyone who violates the MCC and is caught without proper documents while carrying cash may face legal consequences.

Notably, any cash amount above Rs 50,000 will be seized and only released after it is proven to have no connection with the polls. If the seized amount from an individual is above Rs 10 lakh, it will be referred to the Income Tax Department.