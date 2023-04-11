Amid Mystery, Bommai Hints First BJP List For Karnataka Polls To Be Out By April 11-12

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday, April 10 said that BJP’s first list of candidates for the single-phase May 10 assembly elections will be released either on Tuesday (April 11) or Wednesday (April 12). He denied any confusion over finalising the list. "Most probably the first list will be released tomorrow (April 11) or the day after tomorrow (April 12)," he said to the reporters in Delhi.

Senior BJP leaders engaged in deliberations on April 10 in the national capital to finalise the first list of the candidates for the assembly polls. They also considered the points that came up during the central election committee meeting held in the national capital on April 9, sources revealed. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, his predecessor B S Yediyurappa and other leaders from the state attended these meetings. HM Shah later left for his scheduled visit to Arunachal Pradesh, while others continued with their deliberations.

Not ‘unhappy’ with candidate selection process

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave some directions during the CEC meeting on April 9, informed Bommai. He later stated the party is working on various inputs, however, didn’t share details on the inputs received. On the other hand, former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa denied the speculation that he is ‘unhappy’ with the candidate-selection process and praised the party leadership, he said speaking with reporters after the meeting at JP Nadda’s residence.

There is speculation that Yediyurappa’s view is at variance with the opinion of senior party leaders on various seats in Karnataka. He further informed that the list of contestants for about 170-180 seats will be out soon. Another party leader said that since the nomination process begins from April 13, there was no hurry to announce the names before considering them from various angles.

The voting for the state of Karnataka will take place on May 10 and the counting is scheduled for May 13.