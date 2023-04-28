Amit Shah Backs Karnataka Govt For Quota Changes; Pans Congress 'vote Bank Politics'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday defended the Karnataka government's decision to extend the reservation quota for SCs, STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats, and slammed the Congress party for providing 4% reservation to the Muslim community of the state just for the sake of votes. Shah also attacked Congress leaders for Kharge’s derogatory ‘piosonous snake’ remark on PM Modi and said, “Congress cannot win Karnataka by abusing the the Prime Minister.”

Addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Navalgund ahead of the crucial Assembly polls, Amit Shah said, “Congress provided reservation on the basis of religion. It extended the reservation to Muslims which was purely unconstitutional just for the vote bank. It was BJP which rectified this mistake of Congress, and instead extended the reservation quotas for SCs, STs, Vokkaligas and Lingayats.”

Amit Shah’s ‘reverse-gear govt’ jibe at Congress

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Shah asked the people of Karnataka to re-elect the BJP government in the coming elections. Stating that if the state selects the Congress party led by Rahul Gandhi to form a government in Karnataka, then a reverse-gear government will come to power in the state instead of the double-engine government.

“On one hand, there is Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on one hand we have our BJP party under the leadership of PM Modi. This election is to decide whether the Karnataka public wants a double-engine government (BJP) to take the stage forward or a reverse-gear govt (Congress),” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at Navalgund Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

#WATCH | On one hand, there is Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and on one hand we have our BJP party under the leadership of PM Modi. This election is to decide whether the Karnataka public wants a double-engine govt (BJP) to take the stage forward or a… pic.twitter.com/cz8M3HuN1J — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Shah’s attack on Kharge

Resonding to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’ remark on PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Karnataka said that a party that uses such derogatory language against the Prime Minister of the country cannot lead a state like Karnataka. He further stated that the more Congress party abuses him, the more he would shine.

“The whole world is respecting and admiring our PM. But Congress party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi disrespect him. The remarks of Congress leaders about PM Modi are utterly shameful. Kharge called Modi Ji a 'venomous snake'. Can you make such a party lead the State? Never,” the Union Home Minister added.