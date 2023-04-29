Amit Shah Downplays Rumours On BJP-JDS Alliance In Poll-bound Karnataka

In the poll-bound Karnataka, all the parties have blown the poll bugle with May 10 assembly elections inching closer every day. Amid soaring political mercury, several speculations related to BJP-JDS post-poll alliance are making rounds in the state. However, Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday mentioned that the JD(S) is the B-team of Congress, clearing air JD(S)-BJP ties.

While addressing a public meeting in the Haveri district of Karnataka, BJP heavyweight Amit Shah chalked out Congress and JD(S) parallel to each other. He said, "JDS is B team of Congress. Voting for JDS means voting for Congress and voting for Congress means lifting the ban on PFI."

Voting for JD(S) means voting for Congress, and voting for Congress means lifting the ban from PFI.



Only BJP can ensure the safety, security and prosperity of Karnataka.



Amit Shah's statement playing down rumours comes after BJP candidate for Hassan Assembly seat Preetham Gowda made a public statement claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with JDS supremo and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda over the formation of the alliance after polls.

'Voting for JDS is like voting for BJP'

He said voting for JDS is like voting for BJP, adding that JD(S) will not win more than 25 seats and "all the rivers will have to merge into the sea at the end." While addressing the voters of his Hassan segment, he hinted that in case of a hung assembly, the BJP-JDS alliance will form the government in the state.

After Hassan BJP candidate Preetham Gowda's 'voting for JDS is like voting for BJP' claim, Amit Shah went on to appeal to the voters in the Haveri district of Karnataka to exercise their franchise in favour of the saffron camp. He also mentioned that voting for JDS means voting for Congress. Shah through his statement has played down all the speculations of the BJP-JDS post-poll alliance.

He also went on to target the Congress and said, "On the one hand is the Double-Engine Govt of the BJP, on the other hand, is the Reverse Gear Govt of Congress. Ensure that Karnataka embraces development, not deterioration. If our government is formed, we will do the work of putting the remaining sycophants of PFI in jail. Karnataka is only an ATM for Congress and nothing else. Only BJP can ensure the safety, security and prosperity of Karnataka."