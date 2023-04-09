Amul Or Nandini: How Milk Set Political Temperatures To Boil In Poll-bound Karnataka

Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association, on Sunday, announced that it will only use Nandini brand milk to support Karnataka's dairy farmers amid a conflict with Amul in the state continues to intensify. It all began last week when the Gujarat-based Anand Milk Union Limited (Amul) posted a tweet, announcing its impending entry into Karnataka. There are speculations that Amul will merge with Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) which owns the Nandini brand, and thus the latter will lose its hegemony in the state. The issue has now inflated into a full-blown political faceoff between the BJP and JD(S)-Congress coalition in this matter ahead of the Karnataka elections 2023 (on May 10).

Opposition demands ousting Amul from Karnataka

The names Amul and Nandini are trending on Twitter and Congress's former CM Siddaramaiah is firing tweets tagging PM Narendra Modi over the potential merger of the two brands. "It was Gujarat's Baroda Bank that subsumed our Vijaya Bank. Ports & Airports were handed over to Gujarat's Adani. Now, AMUL from Gujarat is planning to eat our KMF (Nandini). Mr @narendramodi, Are we the enemies for Gujaratis? (sic)" tweeted Siddaramaiah expressing his dismay.

Many users from Karnataka also went on to comment on Amul's tweet saying the Gujarat-based brand has no chance of competing with Nandini while one claimed that Nandini products are in short supply since the last two months. On the political front, Siddaramaiah accused PM Modi of 'taking away' jobs from Kannadigas and alleged that the BJP is planning to "hurt the prospects of our farmers." He also approached CM Basavaraj Bommai to intervene and prevent the entry of Amul into the state.

Notably, the said merger of KMF and Amul was first brought up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he inaugurated a dairy plant in Mandya on December 2022. “In 47 years, Karnataka has progressed in the dairy sector and the turnover has increased from Rs 4 crore to Rs 25,000 crore. Amul and KMF have to work together to boost the cooperative dairy in Karnataka," Shah had said.

Congress has also jumped on the bandwagon of going after Amul claiming that the BJP has made milk collection drop from 99 lakh liters to 71 lakh liters. It also said that the BJP is trying to "push for Amul's backdoor entry" into the state by conspiring to destroy KMF's Nandini. The Janata Dal (Secular) also accused the BJP of playing tricks "to phase out" Nandini. "When a direct merger is not possible, these kinds of tricks come into play. If we sit idly by saying that this is the competition with a giant organization, the future will be dire," read a tweet by the party.