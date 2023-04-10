Amul Vs Nandini: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Stages Protest; 'A Random Product Cannot...'

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike on Monday, staged a protest in Bengaluru against Amul's entry into the poll-bound southern state and slammed the government saying that the latter wants to expand the dairy company in Karnataka for the sake of polls.

The Rakshana Vedike members chanted anti-Amul slogans while carrying the products of the milk brand including butter and cheese. They threw these products sold by the Amul, on the road and even crushed them with their legs. Speaking about the protest, one of the demonstrators said, "For politics, they are bringing Amul to Karnataka. Just because Amul is a brand from Gujarat, the home-state of the Prime Minister, they want to expand Amul in Karnataka for the sake of polls."

"While politicising all the issues, they are forgetting that Nandini is a home-grown brand of Karnataka and a very popular one. A random brand cannot overpower it in our home state," the protestor added.

Notably, a row erupted following speculations that Gujarat-based Anand Milk Union Limited's brand-- Amul will merge with KMF's Nandini and thus the latter will lose its hegemony in the southern state. The issue escalated further when the Gujarat-based Amul began selling its products in Karnataka on April 6. The Opposition parties accused the BJP government of destroying the locally-famed Nandini, while the saffron party slammed its opponents for politicising the matter and accused them of building a narrative that "Amul mean BJP and Nandini Congress".

DK Shivakumar shows support to Nandini, visits store in Hassan

On Monday, Congress state chief DK Shivakumar visited a Nandini store in Hassan amid the Amul vs Nandini, where the KPCC chief bought milk products and even sipped what seemed to be milk from a bottle. Shivakumar lambasted the BJP for "hijacking" the KMF-owned Nandini brand.

"Visited Hassan's Nandini store today and bought milk products. The BJP government is trying to hijack the Nandini brand which is a symbol of the self-esteem of our farmers and Kannadigas. Let the BJP government remember this, Kannadigas will never sell their self-respect," Shivakumar tweeted.