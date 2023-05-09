As K'taka Poll Campaigns Ends; Here's How Political Bigwigs Exerted Efforts To Woo Voters

The curtains came down on high-decibel campaigning for the May 10 assembly elections on Monday evening. The major political parties in the fray-- BJP, Congress, and JD(S) concluded with a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects and made immense efforts to woo the voters.

Political bigwigs' efforts to woo voters for Karnataka polls

All three major political parties in the state made poll promises and leaders crossed the line of public discourse indulging in personal attacks and abuses against each other to secure a majority in the state's 224-seat Assembly. The Karnataka assembly will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. The majority mark for any party from the government is 113 seats.

BJP eyeing a second term in the state is facing an air of anti-incumbency factor and has exuded confidence in retaining power with a full majority. The Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters are going to play a major factor in this election which comprises 17 % and 11% of the population respectively. During the poll campaign, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that the saffron party will return to power with a full majority or at least half a mark plus 15 seats. He also lauded the work of the Yediyurappa and the Bommai government in the last four years.

Notably, Karnataka is the only southern state where BJP is in power. BJP has put all its might to strengthen its support base with top leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the party's national President JP Nadda, and Union Ministers campaigning for the party.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held 19 public meetings and 6 roadshows while Amit Shah held 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows and BJP chief JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held four election rallies and held a roadshow. Several union ministers including Nirmala Sithraman, Nitin Gadkari, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnav, Smriti Irani, and Jyotiraditya Scindia also marked their presence in the poll-bound state.

BJP also pitted chief ministers UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde in the campaign contention of Karnataka.

To break the 38-year-old pattern of alternating governments and retain its power, Congress also worked hard in the campaign. Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, held various roadshows, rallies, and election campaigns. The grand old party also raked up a row after in its poll manifesto it promised of banning Bajrang Dal.

The party stated in its manifesto that it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations (Bajrang Dal) spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion, PM Modi in his every rally raised Bajrang Bali slogans. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of the state and chanted "Hanuman Chalisa" across the temples as a sign of protest.

Also, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning, wanting to emerge as "king" and not "Kingmaker", hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.