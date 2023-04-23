Ashok Gehlot Predicts Congress' Win In Karnataka Polls; Argues BJP Is Incompetent

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that the Congress party will form the next government in Karnataka as the prevailing environment suggests so. Speaking to ANI, Gehlot said that the BJP is unable to handle issues like unemployment and inflation in the state and alleged that their politics in based on religion. "The environment in Karnataka signals that Congress will form the government there. Unemployment and inflation has been increasing under the present government. They can't handle the situation of violence. They should at least do some governance. All they are doing is politics in the name of religion," Gehlot said. Speaking on Rahul Gandhi, the Rajasthan CM said that there was a conspiracy to send the former MP to jail and make him apologise.

Congress confident of its victory in Karnataka elections 2023

The Congress party is confident in its prediction of victory in the Karnataka elections 2023 on May 10 and has boldy predicted the fall of the BJP. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, too, has predicted that the saffron party will retain power with a full majority. The third major party which is the Janata Dal Secular (JDS) has promised its support to the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Republican Party of India and the Congress in one of the 224 constituencies each.

Earlier on April 23, both the BJP and Congress carried out rallies in Tumkur and Vijaypura, respectively, putting on a show of strength at the constituencies. While Bommai attacked Congress for making corruption an "integral part" of itself in Tumkur, former MP Rahul Gandhi addressed a huge crowd in Vijaypura believed to be BJP's stronghold.