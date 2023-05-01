Atal Aahara Kendra, Nandini Milk For BPL, Ed-Tech: Focus Of BJP Karnataka Poll Manifesto

Quick links:
Image: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday released the 'Praja Pranalike' (election manifesto) for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls. The party's vision document for the upcoming poll was released in the presence of veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Sadananda Gowda and state party chief Nalin Kateel.
Among several assurances the BJP has made to the voters in the manifesto, welfare schemes for farmers and daily wage workers have taken the centre stage. According to the manifesto, zero interest will be charged for farmers up to Rs 5 lakh, over 1,000 farming centres will be set up and a mechanism to create agro funds will be implemented.
The manifesto, made on the basis of 900 suggestions taken from 170 assembly constituencies, has focused on the development of nearly 38 sectors in Karnataka. According to the saffron party, as many as 17 national leaders were part of the manifesto drafting committee.
During the occasion, Karnataka CM Bommai, said, "This manifesto is a blueprint on how we will function as a government. The manifesto is also the roadmap of how the state will be governed. It's a manifesto of people and in favour of their welfare and betterment. We have tried to address all the problems. BJP is a party with a difference and plays a key national role. We put nation first in the model of governance."
Earlier this week, the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda unveiled its 'Janata Pranalike' (People's Manifesto) for the upcoming Karnataka polls. Among several assurances, the JD(S) promised of restoring the four percent reservation system for Muslims and to save Nandini by 'throwing out' Amul from Karnataka in a bid to save Kannadiga's identity.
Meanwhile, the Congress has not released any official manifesto yet but has announced five major guarantees for the voters if the party comes to power in Karnataka. While addressing a public rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listed down the five guarantees for the voters.
ಕರ್ನಾಟಕಕ್ಕೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಭರವಸೆಗಳು— Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) April 29, 2023
1. ಗೃಹ ಜ್ಯೋತಿ - 200 ಯೂನಿಟ್ ಉಚಿತ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್
2. ಗೃಹ ಲಕ್ಷ್ಮಿ - ಮನೆಯೊಡತಿಗೆ ತಿಂಗಳಿಗೆ ₹2000
3. ಯುವ ನಿಧಿ - ಪದವೀಧರರಿಗೆ ಮಾಸಿಕ ₹3,000
4. ಅನ್ನ ಭಾಗ್ಯ - ಬಿಪಿಎಲ್ದಾರರಿಗೆ ತಲಾ 10 ಕೆಜಿ ಅಕ್ಕಿ
5. ಮಹಿಳೆಯರಿಗೆ ಉಚಿತ ಬಸ್ ಪ್ರಯಾಣ
-@priyankagandhi#ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್_ಬರಲಿದೆ_ಪ್ರಗತಿ_ತರಲಿದೆ pic.twitter.com/tOOAFxoG8L
The saffron party left no stone unturned in touching every section of society through the promise of welfare schemes during the 2018 assembly polls in Karnataka. The manifesto released by the BJP focused on the welfare of farmers, women empowerment, a better future for the youth of Karnataka, the safety of citizens, education and health, among others.
Notably, the party also mentioned cow protection measures in its manifesto. The promise was to reintroduce the “Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012". The small and marginal farmers were also assured of free treatment for their cattle and milch cows in government veterinary hospitals.
The citizens of Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13. All the political parties have locked horns to emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections. However, over 5 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of candidates contesting 224 assembly seats.