Atal Aahara Kendra, Nandini Milk For BPL, Ed-Tech: Focus Of BJP Karnataka Poll Manifesto

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday released the 'Praja Pranalike' (election manifesto) for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls. The party's vision document for the upcoming poll was released in the presence of veteran BJP leader BS Yediyurappa, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, former CM Sadananda Gowda and state party chief Nalin Kateel.

Among several assurances the BJP has made to the voters in the manifesto, welfare schemes for farmers and daily wage workers have taken the centre stage. According to the manifesto, zero interest will be charged for farmers up to Rs 5 lakh, over 1,000 farming centres will be set up and a mechanism to create agro funds will be implemented.

BJP manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls 2023:

Food safety:

An ‘Atal Aahara Kendra’ in every ward of every municipal corporation in the state will be set up to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the state.

A ‘Poshana’ scheme will be launched through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre Nandini milk every day.

Education:

A Visvesvaraya Vidya scheme will be launched under which the state government will partner with eminent individuals and institutions for holistic upgradation of government schools.

A ‘Samanvaya’ scheme will come to drive collaboration between SMEs and ITIs and generate a dynamic ecosystem of education and employment for talented young professionals.

To provide career support for aspirational youth, financial incentives for students will be given to pursue coaching for IAS/KAS/Banking/Government Jobs.

Health:

The BJP in the poll manifesto has promised to strengthen public healthcare infrastructure in the state through ‘Mission Swasthya Karnataka’ by establishing one Namma clinic, equipped with diagnostic facilities, in every ward of municipal corporations.

State development (Infrastructure/startups)

BJP has promised to develop Bengaluru for the next generation by designating it as ‘State Capital Region’, and executing a comprehensive, technology-led city development program.

Efforts will be made to turn Karnataka into a premier hub of Electric Vehicles, by setting up charging stations, supporting 1,000 startups, converting BMTC buses into fully electric buses, and creating an “EV City” on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

A Rs 30,000 crore K-Agri Fund will be rolled out to establish micro-cold storage facilities, agro processing units in all GPs, undertake modernisation and digitisation of APMCs, accelerate farm mechanisation, establish 5 new Agro-Industry clusters and 3 new Food Processing Parks, supported by a 1,000 strong FPO ecosystem.

Tourism

A fund of ₹1,500 crore will be allocated to develop the Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor, to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.

The party aims to broaden the scope of the Production Linked Incentive Scheme by incorporating a comprehensive plan that encompasses logistics, industrial clusters, connectivity, and export facilities generating 10 lakh manufacturing jobs ‘Beyond Bengaluru’.

Other Key promises

BJP promises to improve the “ease of living” of apartment dwellers in Bengaluru by constituting the Karnataka Residents’ Welfare Consultative Committee to reform the Karnataka Apartment Ownership Act,1972 and to modernise the grievance redressal mechanism.

BJP to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose.

A 3 free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families will be provided annually; one each during the months of Yugadi, Ganesh Chaturthi and Deepavali.

The ‘Sarvarigu Suru’ scheme will be launched under which the Revenue Department will distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the siteless/homeless beneficiaries.

A 'Onake Obavva Samajika Nyaya Nidhi' scheme will be launched through which the BJP promises to provide a matching deposit up to Rs 10,000 on 5 year fixed deposits made under the scheme by women of SC, ST households.

Manifesto based on suggestions

The manifesto, made on the basis of 900 suggestions taken from 170 assembly constituencies, has focused on the development of nearly 38 sectors in Karnataka. According to the saffron party, as many as 17 national leaders were part of the manifesto drafting committee.

During the occasion, Karnataka CM Bommai, said, "This manifesto is a blueprint on how we will function as a government. The manifesto is also the roadmap of how the state will be governed. It's a manifesto of people and in favour of their welfare and betterment. We have tried to address all the problems. BJP is a party with a difference and plays a key national role. We put nation first in the model of governance."

JD(S), Congress' promise to Kannadigas

Earlier this week, the Janata Dal (Secular) led by former Prime Minister HD Devegowda unveiled its 'Janata Pranalike' (People's Manifesto) for the upcoming Karnataka polls. Among several assurances, the JD(S) promised of restoring the four percent reservation system for Muslims and to save Nandini by 'throwing out' Amul from Karnataka in a bid to save Kannadiga's identity.

Meanwhile, the Congress has not released any official manifesto yet but has announced five major guarantees for the voters if the party comes to power in Karnataka. While addressing a public rally, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra listed down the five guarantees for the voters.

Griha Jyoti - 200 units of free electricity Griha Lakshmi - ₹2000 per month for women Yuva Nidhi - ₹3,000 monthly for graduates Anna Bhagya – 10 kg rice each for BPL holders Free bus travel for women

BJP manifesto in 2018 assembly polls

The saffron party left no stone unturned in touching every section of society through the promise of welfare schemes during the 2018 assembly polls in Karnataka. The manifesto released by the BJP focused on the welfare of farmers, women empowerment, a better future for the youth of Karnataka, the safety of citizens, education and health, among others.

Notably, the party also mentioned cow protection measures in its manifesto. The promise was to reintroduce the “Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012". The small and marginal farmers were also assured of free treatment for their cattle and milch cows in government veterinary hospitals.

The citizens of Karnataka will vote on May 10 and the result will be announced on May 13. All the political parties have locked horns to emerge victorious in the upcoming assembly elections. However, over 5 crore voters will exercise their franchise to decide the fate of candidates contesting 224 assembly seats.