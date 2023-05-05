Bajrang Dal Ban: Smriti Irani Tears Into Congress, 'They Always Hurts Hindu sentiment'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Friday slammed the Congress party for their poll promise to ban Bajrang Dal in Karnataka. In conversation with Republic, she mentioned that people of the state are agitated due to Congress' poll manifesto promise.

"Let it be Bajrang Bali or Lord Ram, it’s a matter of belief and if the congress party talks in such a way then people will definitely get angry. Congress always hurts Hindu sentiment and the Hindu religion. The people of Karnataka are agitated due to Congress' poll promise," she said. She also exuded confidence in BJP's win in Karnataka. "We are confident that we will come to power," she said.

The Congress party on Tuesday released the Karnataka assembly elections manifesto and promised the voters to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and PFI for promoting 'hatred and enmity.' The party, in its poll manifesto, also stated that Congress is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion. However, Congress' promise to ban Bajrang Dal has backfired with massive backlash from within and outside the party.

Smriti accuses Congress of connections with SDPI

Minister of Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, levelled up her attack by accusing the Congress of having connections with the SDPI, which encourages 'anti-national' forces. "SDPI is one such organisation which does anti-national activities. Then why the Congress party is trying to find support from such organisations? Is it not true that Congress and SDPI have connections?" she added.

Earlier in the day, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya also took to Twitter to share a video as proof of Congress' relationship with the SDPI. While posting the video, he wrote, "Congress and SDPI are like Siamese twins. In this video, Kasargod Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan is telling SDPI workers in Mangaluru: ‘We are all fighting against RSS and Muslims should not contest against Muslims and let them win’. Will Election Commission take action?"