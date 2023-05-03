Bajrang Dal Row Explodes: BJP Plans Big Counter; To Perform Hanuman Puja Across Karnataka

The Congress' manifesto promise to ban the Bajrang Dal in Karnataka has triggered a massive row, with the BJP and the Bajrang Dal collectively staging a massive counter campaign in the poll-bound Karnataka. Both the organisations have decided to perform 'Hanuman pooja' at over 100 locations in the entire state and chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' over the next couple of days, as a mark of protest. With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bajrang Dal opposing the controversial proposal by the Congress, the political heat in the state ahead of the polls has surged to the maximum.

According to reports, the BJP in Karnataka has planned to perform Hanuman pooja at more than 100 locations. It is being said that the pooja and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa will take place at around 118 locations on Thursday, May 4 and the party will continue doing it in all the 224 constituencies of the state in the next couple of days. The party will also stage a protest against the Congress at 10 am on Thursday at various places.

Congress reportedly stands divisive over the issue

The Bajrang Dal has expressed its rage over the fact that they were equated with the terror outfit PFI (Popular Front of India). As per members of the organisation, the PFI is an anti-national organisation, which is involved in love-jihad and practice of illegal conversions, whereas Bajrang Dal is an organisation, which works to save the culture, tradition and national interest of the country. The party cadres have warned the Congress saying that it will have to pay the price on May 10.

Meanwhile, the BJP too appears to be in no mood of letting this issue die and has planned to carry out protests against the Congress, further escalating the pace at the last leg of the election campaign in the state. The party has announced that its workers will carry out Hanuman pooja in all the 224 constituencies of the state and will chant Hanuman Chalisa in every temple of the state during the next couple of days.

On the other hand, the Congress appears to be in a confused state of mind on the issue, after the 'Bajrang Dal ban' issue backfired at the party. While some Congress leaders at the national level are openly supporting the issue and describing the hindu organisation as a terror outfit, the Congress cadres in Karnataka don't seem to be as convinced over the issue. The party is witnessing a division over such a sensitive issue.

Responding over the matter, Independent MP Navneet Rana said, "I think this is happening for the first time in India that a bigger political party has come up with a manifesto promising that they will ban Bajrang Dal, if they will come to power. What are they planning to do in India? Are they planning that riots should happen in India? Are they planning to convert India into Pakistan? If a party like Congress has taken this stand then we will stand united against them."