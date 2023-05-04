Bajrang Dal Row: On Backfoot, Congress Now Vows To Build Hanuman Temples Across Karnataka

The Congress party appears to be in damage control mode, after facing massive backlash ever since the party manifested the controversial 'Bajrang Dal ban' in the party's manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly elections. The party leaders were seen taking a U-turn in the issue, saying that banning an organisation doesn't come under the state government's jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief DK Shivakumar has said that his party will build Hanuman temples across the state, if voted to power.

The 'Bajrang Dal ban' call of the Congress party has created a row in the state, ahead of the assembly polls slated to take place on May 10. The Bajrang Dal and the BJP have been protesting against the Congress, ever since their manifesto was released. Now, the party is on the backfoot and trying to control the damage, ahead of polls.

Shivakumar questions BJP for overlooking Anjanadri Hill

DK Shivakumar on Thursday visited Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysore, while campaigning for the upcoming elections. After visiting the temple, the KPCC chief expressed his commitment to the development of Anjaneya temples across the state, if his party comes to power.

Recognising the significance of Anjaneya's birthplace in the state, he said, "We will establish a special board to oversee the development of Anjanadri Hill and ensure its preservation. Our party will also prioritize the construction of new Anjaneya temples in various parts of the state, reflecting our commitment to honoring the rich cultural heritage of Karnataka."

"Additionally, we will organize specific programs aimed at educating the youth about the principles and values embodied by Lord Anjaneya," the KPCC president stated.

Shivakumar also raised questions over, why Anjaneya temples were not build and why Anjanadri Hill was not developed as a tourist spot. He asked, "How many Anjaneya temples did the BJP government build? Their record on the matter remains unclear and we firmly believe that the promotion of Anjaneya's legacy is essential for the spiritual and cultural upliftment of the state. Therefore, if elected, the Congress party will hold separate programs in the name of Anjaneya in each taluk to spread awareness about his teachings and inspire more people to follow his path."

#LIVE | On backfoot on Bajrang Dal controversy, Congress attempts damage control, says 'Party will build Hanuman temples across the state if voted to power in Karnataka.'#Congress #KarnatakaElections2023 #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/yLqu8xPDNK — Republic (@republic) May 4, 2023

Earlier, former Karnataka Chief Minister M Veerappa Moily in an apparent damage control move said that there is no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal and said that KPCC president Shivakumar will come up with more clarity on the controversy. However he stated, “We have PFI and Bajrang Dal mentioned in our manifesto and included all radical outfits. However, banning an outfit is not possible for the state government as it is the central government’s jurisdiction. So a ban on Bajrang Dal by the Karnataka government is not possible. DK Shivakumar will come up with more clarity on this.”