Bajrang Dal Stages Protest After Congress Promises To Ban Outfit In K'taka Poll Manifesto

Congress' poll promise in Karnataka to ban any organisation that 'promotes enmity or hatred' in society, such as 'Bajrang Dal,' has stoked a statewide controversy with members of the Hindu nationalist outfit staging protest at multiple locations in the state.

According to reports, the cadres of Bajrang Dal protested in Mangaluru opposing Congress Manifesto that promised to impose a ban on the outfit. The Vijayanagar unit of Bajrang Dal also objected to Congress' poll promise with high-voltage sloganeering.

#WATCH| Mangaluru, Karnataka: Bajrang Dal holds protest near Congress office and burns Congress manifesto (02/05)



Congress announced in its #KarnatakaElections2023 manifesto, to ban Bajrang Dal on the lines of PFI.

PM Modi Slams Congress for Locking Bajrang Dal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a swipe at the Congress for their poll promise to lock Bajrang Dal. While addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Hospet on Tuesday, he mentioned that the opposition party had earlier locked Lord Ram and now they have decided to lock people who chant 'Jai Bajrangbali.'

“Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the decision to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrangbali," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Today it is my great fortune to bow down to this holy land of Hanuman ji and see the misfortune, today when I have come here, at the same time the Congress party has decided to lock Bajrangbali in its manifesto. Earlier Shri Ram was locked up and now they have taken the…

What does Congress' manifesto read?

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday released his party's manifesto for May 10 Karnataka assembly polls and promised to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and PFI, if voted to power.

By mentioning that everyone is equal before the law, the party in the manifesto stated, "The Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion."

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," it added.

