Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday received a grand welcome as he embarked on his Day 1 of the Mega roadshow in Bengaluru in the run-up to the upcoming assembly polls. The Prime Minister commenced his 26-km-long roadshow with chants and slogans like-- ‘Bajrangbali ki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’.

'Bajrangbali' features prominently at PM Modi's Mega Roadshow

With Congress stirring a row by announcing a ban on Bajrang Dal in its poll manifesto, the biggest highlight of the roadshow was the presence of Lord Hanuman. Giving a befitting reply to the grand old party, the supporters ranging from children, and middle-aged to senior citizens who turned up in the rally flaunted Lord Hanuman.

The supporters with the saffron flags and Lord Hanuman's picture chanted 'Jai Bajrangbali' and 'Bajrangi' slogans. The supporters were also seen dancing around, beating drums and waving saffron flags before PM Modi's rally.

While children were seen donning the face masks of the deity, a supporter was completely dressed as Lord Hanuman.

PM Modi was also seen bowing down to the statue of Lord Hanuman during his rally

After Congress in its manifesto said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations (Bajrang Dal) spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion, PM Modi in his every rally raised Bajrang Bali slogans. Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal activists staged protests in several parts of the state and chanted "Hanuman Chalisa" across the temples as a sign of protest.

PM Modi's roadshow began at Someshwar Bhavan RBI Ground in Bengaluru South to Malleshwaram's Sankey Tank. The roadshow passed through parts of south and central Bengaluru, touching about a dozen Assembly segments. The PM was accompanied by Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru Central MP, P C Mohan.

Massive arrangements were made along the stretch, like erecting barricades, to ensure that the roadshow goes on smoothly, as tens of thousands of people are expected to gather along the roadside, official sources said. The entire distance is decked up with saffron hues as BJP flags were seen on either side of the road, and thousands of party workers and supporters too wearing saffron shawls and caps.

The roadshow, earlier scheduled to be held for eight hours on Saturday alone, was split into two parts — on Saturday and Sunday to avoid inconvenience to the public.