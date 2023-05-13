Basavaraj Bommai, HD Kumaraswamy's Last-minute Temple Runs As Karnataka Results Unfold

As the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections is underway, the prominent leaders of the top political parties paid their last-minute visits to the temples.

CM Bommai & HD Kumaraswamy's last-minute temple runs

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday morning visited the Hanuman temple in Hubballi and offered special worship. In the video, Bommai was seen performing puja and aarti as he bowed down to seek the blessings of the Lord Hanuman. He also paid a visit to the temple on May 10, the day of voting.

After offering prayers Bommai exuded confidence in BJP's victory stating, "Today is a big day for Karnataka as the people's verdict for the state will be out. I am confident that BJP will win with absolute majority and give a stable government".

While Janta Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy also visited the Sri Basaveshwara Umamaheshwari Temple located in HSR Layout this morning. He was seen offering prayers and attending aarti. Hours earlier, Kumaraswamy made a massive disclosure stating that he has not been contacted as yet for the formation of the government in case of a cliffhanger, adding that he is hoping for a good show.

The results for the much-awaited Karnataka polls will announce today as there will be a fierce contest between the BJP and Congress with a possibility of Janata Dal (Secular) playing a key role in the formation of the new government. The polling took place on May 10 to elect representatives to the 224-member Assembly. Necessary security arrangements have been made across the state to prevent any untoward incidents on counting day. Karnataka had registered a "record" turnout of 73.19% voters on Wednesday.

Karnataka polls: Exit Poll Prediction

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted a slight edge to Congress over the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP while indicating the possibility of a hung assembly. According to the exit poll, Congress is projected to get 94 to 108 seats in the state assembly. BJP is likely to get 85 to 100 seats, followed by JD(S) with 24-32 seats. Independents and other party candidates are projected to get 2-6 seats.

It also remains to be seen whether JD(S), which is led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, will emerge as "kingmaker" or "king" in case of a hung verdict.

In the outgoing Assembly, BJP has 116 MLAs, Congress 69, JD(S) 29, BSP one, speaker one and vacant six (following deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the polls).