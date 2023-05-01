Basavaraj Bommai Reacts To 'CryPMPayCM' Campaign: Congress Crying For Last 9 Years

Reacting sharply to Congress' 'CryPMPayCM' Karnataka election poll campaign, Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said it is the Congress party which has been crying and the people have no sympathy for it. The Karnataka chief minister's comment came on the same day Congress launched the 'CryPMPayCM' campaign. "PM has never cried, it is Congress who has been crying for the past nine years and people also don't have sympathy for them," Bommai said.

The Congress campaign came after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a tirade against the Prime Minister about his remark that he was abused by the grand old party 91 times.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said the grand old party's only objective is to abuse and insult PM Modi . "PM Modi is admired all over the world for his leadership. He is not only a leader of the country but also the world. Hence, the Congress's sole aim is to have a go at PM Modi," Kateel said.

Modi Tsunami in Karnataka, Congress scared: BJP leader

BJP MLA Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said there is a "Modi Tsunami" in the state and Congress was scared of it.

"First they (Congress) called us a 40-per cent commission government and now they are carrying out this PayCM campaign against us. Neither of these campaigns has failed to resonate with the masses. Now there is a Modi Tsunami in the state. Disturbed by the BJP's popularity in the state, the Congress has resorted to campaigning against PM Modi on social media. They are scared," BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said.

"Mallikarjuna Kharge called PM a poisonous snake. Sensing imminent defeat, the Congress is making such statements out of sheer desperation and frustration," he added.

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.