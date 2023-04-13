Bengaluru's Ex-top Cop Is BJP’s Candidate From Chamrajpet In Upcoming Karnataka Polls

As the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday, April 11, released the first list of 189 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections, former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao was among the candidates fielded by the saffron camp for the polls. The BJP has fielded Rao from the Chamrajpet Assembly constituency.

After receiving the party ticket for the crucial polls scheduled for May 10, the former Bengaluru police commissioner on Wednesday offered prayers at Sri Dodda Ganapathi temple in the city.

Karnataka | Former Bengaluru police commissioner and BJP candidate from Chamrajpet, Bhaskar Rao offers prayers at Sri Dodda Ganapathi temple in Bengaluru



Nomination filing for the state assembly elections begins tomorrow, April 13. pic.twitter.com/vrNOTCyXoL — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2023

"There is a need to bring about change in the lives of people. I will reach out to people from house to house and urge them to vote as the voting percentage is low in urban centres. During my tenure as police commissioner, I along with my force protected people as per the Constitution," Rao was quoted as saying news agency ANI.

BJP announces 212 candidates

With the release of 23 more candidates in its second list announced on Wednesday, the BJP has named a total of 212 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

While releasing the first list of 189 candidates on Tuesday, BJP's national general secretary Arun Singh said, "52 new faces, eight women, nine doctors, five lawyers, one retired IPS officer, three retired government employees and eight social activists have been given tickets."

The party has named two women more women in the list -- Lalitha Anapur from Gurmitkal and Ashwini Sampangi who will contest from Kolar Gold Field.