Big Embarrassment For Congress As EC Quashes Claim Of 're-used' EVMs In Karnataka Polls

The Election Commission on Friday dismissed the charges levelled by the Congress party ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls. The grand-old party alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa.

The poll panel has also sought the exposure of the 'source' from Congress that is spreading such false information as neither the EVMs were deployed in South Africa nor they use EVMs in the election process. "The Election Commission of India dismisses Congress’ concerns about EVMs used in Karnataka having been deployed in South Africa, which does not even use EVMs," said EC.

ECIL-made EVMs used in Karnataka polls

In a letter addressed to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, EC added, "We urge Congress to ensure such sources of false information with serious potential of rumour-mongering are publicly exposed and brought to justice." The poll panel claimed that EVMs used in the voting process of the May 10 Karnataka elections were designed and developed by the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL).

EC also expressed disappointment by mentioning that the Congress party specifically knew that EVMs used in the Karnataka polls are built by ECIL as their party representatives were present at every stage of the EVM movement and commissioning.

EC clarification on EVM row comes days after the Congress party raised concerns before the EC in a written letter about the re-use of EVMs in the Karnataka polls which is previously used in South Africa. The opposition party also claimed that EVMs are being reused without any revalidation and re-verification process.

The Karnataka assembly elections were held on May 10 to elect members of the 224-seat assembly. According to the election commission, the poll results will be declared on May 13. This time, 2,615 candidates are in the fray.