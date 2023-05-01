BJP Approaches Election Commission Over Priyank Kharge's 'Nalayak Beta' Remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) knocked on the doors of the Election Commission on Monday over Congress leader Priyank Kharge's 'Nalayak PM' remark. Priyank Kharge, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, recently courted controversy after he was quoted calling the Prime Minister 'Nalayak Beta'. The word 'Nalayak' in Hindi translates to 'useless'. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said, "We have filed a complaint with the EC and we demand that Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyank Kharge should not be allowed to give speeches during the campaign."

“The PM had said when he had come to Kalaburgi and asked all of you to not be scared as the son of the Banjara community is sitting in Delhi. But how will this work, if the son is ‘nalayak’,” Priyank Kharge said.

BJP’s letter to the Election Commission (EC)

In a letter to the Election Commission (EC), the BJP leader said, "Priyank Kharge being a responsible person, is well aware that personal attack or character attack is impermissible under law and violates the model code of conduct. This fact also shows that the Congress leaders have no respect towards law of this land. Calling the PM nalayak is highly vulnerable. The word Naalayak means a totally useless person or unworthy.”

“Our Prime Minister, however, has done marvelous work for the nation and entire Indians are proud of his achievements as Prime Minister of the country. There is no truthfulness in the statement of Mr Junior Kharge,” the letter stated.

Attacking the Congress for their language, BJP said, "Sri Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of this great country and the whole world respects him. Using such vulgar and tarnishing language against our PM shows the level to which Congress has stooped.”

“Last week Malikarjuna Kharge made the derogatory statement that PM Narendra Modi is like a venomous snake. therefore barring him from further campaigning and giving such statements is inevitable,” she added.

BJP’s demand from Election Commission (EC)

Demanding strict action against Congress leaders, the Union Minister wrote, “Take stringent action against Mr Priyank Kharge, restrain Mr Kharge from campaigning in Karnataka Elections and set an example that the commission will not tolerate acrimonious interviews and lectures.”

“Direct registration of FIR against Sri Priyank Kharge under the abovementioned provisions of Law or any other Electoral or General Law and take exemplary punitive action,” it added.

Congress president Kharge still defends son

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has, however, defended his son Priyank Kharge over his derogatory remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kharge strongly refused to accept his son Priyank's statement, despite his statement being caught on camera. Kharge said whatever is being said is not true at all.

"No no he never said that, don't put these words in his mouth." He added that his son Priyank referred to someone else with his words, calling the allegations as false.

Priyank Kharge's remarks came following his father terming PM Modi a 'poisonous snake'. However, the Congress president later claimed that his remark was not for Prime Minister Modi and was against the ideology of the BJP.