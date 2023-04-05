BJP Campaigner Kichcha Sudeep Clears Air On Threat Letter; 'Someone From Film Industry...'

Amid reports of Kiccha Sudeep entering into politics ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, the Kannada actor on Wednesday cleared the air on the threat letter that allegedly claimed to release his private video to the public. The film actor confirmed that he has received the threat letter and the sender is someone from the 'film industry'.

He said, "Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times." He asserted that the sender knows his residential address and that's the reason why it was sent by post.

According to reports, the letter was received by Jack Manju, manager of Kiccha Sudeep. After he brought the matter to Sudeep's attention, an FIR was lodged in the case at Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru under sections 120B, 506 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team of police officials is investigating the matter to find out the person who has sent the threat letter. The senior police officials are also planning to transfer the case to Central Crime Branch for further investigation, sources claimed.

Kiccha Sudeep to campaign for BJP in Karnataka

The Kannada film actor on Wednesday also broke his silence over speculations of him joining the BJP. He confirmed that he is not joining the ruling party, but he will campaign for the party as a star campaigner for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. According to the election commission, the assembly polls will be held on May 10, with the declaration of the result on May 13.

Speaking to reporters in a press meeting with CM Basavaraj Bommai, Sudeep said, "I'm not joining any political party. I'm only campaigning for the BJP. I totally respect certain decisions Mr Modi has taken, but that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today with CM Basavaraj Bommai."

It's believed that BJP will be hugely benefitted from Sudeep's campaigning for the party as he has a huge fan following in the state and has been actively involved in social campaigns.

According to reports, Sudeep hails from the Valmiki Nayaka community, notified under the Scheduled Castes list in the state. The community is believed to have a great influence in the Kalyana-Karnataka region.