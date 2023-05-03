BJP Chief Takes On Congress Over Poll Promise To Ban Bajrang Dal: Anything For Votes

After Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge released his party's Karnataka election manifesto on Tuesday and promised to ban organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI for 'promoting hatred', the party has faced significant backlash from the BJP. BJP national president JP Nadda said on Wednesday that the Congress can go to any length for votes. "Congress has worked to divide the nation. They can do anything for votes. By promising to ban Bajrang Dal in the manifesto, Congress has exposed its mindset," Nadda said in an exclusive conversation with Republic. The BJP chief went on to say that his party is confident of winning the Karnataka polls and come to power with a full majority.

What did Congress promise in its poll manifesto?

The Congress party on Tuesday released the election manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls and promised to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal and PFI, if voted to power in the state. Mentioning that the party regards everyone equal before law, the manifesto stated: "The Congress Party is committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste or religion."

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations," it added.

How has BJP reacted to Congress' poll promise

Among several other BJP leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took a veiled dig at Congress for calling for a ban on Bajrang Dal. “First they (Congress) locked up Lord Ram and now they have vowed to lock up those who chant Jai Bajrang Bali. It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Lord Ram and now it has difficulty with those who say Jai Bajrang Bali," the Prime Minister said.

How has Congress reacted to criticism

After the promise to ban Bajrang Dal invited backlash, Karnataka Congress party chief DK Shivakumar said Bajrang Bali and Bajrang Dal are not the same. "Lord Hanuman symbolises service. Why is the PM comparing Lord Hanuman to any individual or organisation. These individuals are trying to create a law and order situation in Karnataka. They are creating a disturbance in the state. No investment is being received in the coastal belt because of these violent individuals,” Shivakumar said, in an exclusive interview with Republic on Tuesday.