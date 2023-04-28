BJP Delegation Meets EC, Demands FIR Against Kharge For 'poisonous Snake' Barb

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation on Friday met the Election Commission of India (ECI) and requested the poll body to file a criminal complaint against Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and restrict him from campaigning for the Karnataka elections over his 'poisonous snake' remark at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, who led the BJP delegation, accused Congress of breaking the norms. "Congress is full of grudges against the Prime Minister," he said.

Karnataka elections: BJP demands FIR

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh said Kharge is a "habitual offender". He demanded that FIR should be registered against the Congress president.

"Mallikarjun Kharge has time and again used unacceptable language instead of democratic language. They used condemnable words during the Gujarat elections, so there should be a rigorous investigation against them. We requested the ECI to register a case and FIR against them as per sections 409 and 500 of the IPC. They are habitual offenders. In order to please their masters, they resort to this sort of flattery but the people of this country will give them a befitting reply," he said.

Addressing a campaign rally for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections, Kharge likened Modi to a poisonous snake. As a controversy erupted, he later clarified that his comments were not aimed at the PM but at the ruling BJP.

In retaliation to Kharge's "venomous snake" barb, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal called senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi a "vishkanya".

"The entire world appreciates Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US had not given him visa once upon a time, but today he has emerged as a world leader who receives a red carpet welcome and rubs shoulders with world leaders," Yatnal said at a public meeting on Thursday.

"He (Modi) is compared with a cobra and is called venomous. Is Sonia Gandhi, whom you go dancing about in your party, a vishakanya? Sonia Gandhi who ruined the country and works as an agent of China and Pakistan," Yatnal charged.