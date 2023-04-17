BJP Denies Ticket To Senior, Heavyweight Leaders With Plan To Field Young Faces In K'taka

The strategic move of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka over ticket distribution, ahead of assembly polls slated on May 10, has raised the political mercury with growing rebellion by prominent party leaders. BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) released the first list of 189 candidates on April 11, followed by the second list of 23 candidates on April 12. With the release of both lists, as many as 17 incumbent legislators have been denied party tickets.

Notably, both lists have missed out on several heavyweight legislators with the party's plan of featuring young and new faces on the cards. So far, more than 50 young and new candidates have received the ticket to contest elections. Meanwhile, prominent party leaders including Former Karnataka CM and six-time MLA Jagadish Shettar, Former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi, tainted BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, MP Kumaraswamy, and Raghupathi Bhat are among others who have been denied a ticket.

“The dissatisfied leaders were convinced. Whatever dissatisfaction prevailing in the party will be addressed soon. The party workers are strong due to which there will not be much damage. The dissidence in most parts of the districts will end soon,” said Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai, adding that the high command is in touch with the disgruntled ticket aspirants. Meanwhile,

Denied ticket, Shettar & Savadi pick Congress

Former Karnataka Deputy CM and MLC Laxman Savadi on April 12, resigned from the saffron camp and joined the Congress as he was denied a ticket from the Athani Constituency. He served as Athani legislator for three terms but lost to Congress' Mahesh Kumathalli in the 2018 assembly polls. However, the BJP high command made him a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) and allowed him to serve as CM Yediyurappa's deputy from 2019 to 2021.

After joining the Congress, he stated that "why are senior leaders of the BJP not getting ticket?" While commenting on Savadi's decision to quit BJP over ticket issues, Karnataka CM Bommai said, "I feel very sad about Laxman Savadi. This is very common in politics. He saw a political future there, so he went to Congress. But Congress has no candidate in 60 constituencies. So they have recruited some people. But Congress will not benefit from them."

In yet another massive jolt to the BJP, former Karnataka CM and Lingayat heavyweight Jagadish Shettar joined the Congress on Monday after BJP denied him a ticket from the Hubballi-Dharwad-Central segment. Earlier to joining the Congress, he held a meeting with Karnataka State Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala, former Congress CM Siddaramaiah, and Karnataka Congress chief Shivakumar to discuss the next move.

The Lingayat leader was also offered a Rajya Sabha membership and a ministerial position in the cabinet by Union Education Minister and Karnataka Election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan but the latter didn't respond to the offer. Yediyurappa while commenting on Shettar's anti-party move said, "We made him (Jagadish Shettar) the CM of Karnataka, and we made him the state BJP president. The statements given by him have made us unhappy. People knew about Jagadish Shettar only because of BJP."

Mudigere MLA quits BJP, joins JD(S)

After BJP denied a ticket to Mudigere MLA M P Kumaraswamy to contest the May 10 assembly polls in the second list of 23 candidates, the leader joined the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) in presence of former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy. The three-time MLA, who has also resigned from the legislative assembly, pointed the finger at BJP national General Secretary CT Ravi for not getting the ticket.

Another BJP MLA, Raghupathi Bhat, on the ticket being denied to him, asserted, "I'm not unhappy with the Party, just sad because of the way I'm being treated. Not a single leader has called till now and told me why didn't I get a ticket. Party doesn't need me anymore."