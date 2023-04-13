Karnataka Polls: 7 Sitting BJP MLAs Including Madal Virupakshappa Denied Ticket

BJP has sidelined several sitting MLAs from contesting in their constituency in the Karnataka assembly polls slated on May 10, in a strategically planned move to field new faces on the electoral ground. BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) on April 11, released the first list of 189 candidates, followed by the second list of 23 candidates on April 12 that missed out names of seven sitting MLAs.

The party has denied a ticket to tainted BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa from the Channagiri assembly constituency, who is facing charges of corruption in a bribery case, and the party also boycotted his family members from getting featured in the candidates' list. Among other sitting MLAs who missed out to fight the Karnataka electoral battle on the BJP ticket are: MP Kumaraswamy (Mudigere AC), CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi AC), SA Ravindranath (Devangere North AC), Nehru Olekar (Haveri), N Lingana (Mayakonda), and Sukumar Shetty (Byndoor AC).

Another BJP MLA, Raghupathi Bhat, on ticket being denied to him, asserted, "I'm not unhappy with the Party, just sad because of the way I'm being treated. Not a single leader has called till now and told me why didn't I get a ticket. Party doesn't need me anymore."

According to reports, the party's high command has left housing minister V Somanna's wish unfiled of fielding his son Arun from the Gubbi assembly constituency. Meanwhile, BJP CEC has also poured water on veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa's political secretary Santhosh's dream of becoming an MLA Arsikere assembly constituency. In the last few months, he was actively seen campaigning for the party, holding public meetings and press conferences.

BJP's first list: 'Prominence given to people from SC/ST communities'

The BJP announced a total of 189 names out of 224 in the first list of candidates, of which 52 are new faces who have been given the chance to contest the election on the party's ticket. This time, the party has also given the ticket to 32 candidates from the OBC community, 30 from SC and 16 from the ST community.

N Mahesh, the BJP candidate from the Kollegal assembly constituency in Karnataka, lauded the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday, for giving prominence to people from SC and ST communities in the first list of candidates for the upcoming state assembly polls.

Speaking exclusively to the Republic, Mahesh, said, "I welcome the decision taken by BJP of giving prominence to people from SC and ST community in the first list of candidates for the assembly polls. BJP works with the SC and ST communities in a bid to uplift and benefit them. BJP has empowered the SCs and STs. We also welcome the increase in quota for SC and STs." The first list of candidates also has 31 PhD holders and 31 candidates who have post-graduate degrees.

