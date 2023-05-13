BJP Drops Hints At Forming Alliance Ahead Of Karnataka Results

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) hinted at forming alliances ahead of counting on May 13. BJP leader N Ravi Kumar said that if the party does not get a majority, it will approach other parties and independents. "We can approach other political parties and independents (if we don't get a majority)," he said.

Notably, the Exit Polls announced after the voting ended on May 10 had come up with results showing a neck-and-neck fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress with JDS in a distant third position however the regional party may end up becoming a kingmaker in case BJP, Congress is unable to reach the majority (113 seat mark).

Which independents may BJP reach out to?

Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha (KRPP) party belonging to the former BJP minister G Janardhan Reddy contesting in the Karnataka elections may perform well and win two seats.

Several rebel leaders of the BJP who entered the election fray on their own after being denied tickets by the saffron party are also expected to fare well, including Madal Mallikarjuna, Arun Puthila, and Latha Mallikarjun.

BJP huddles at Yediyurappa's residence

In the BJP camp, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met veteran leader B S Yediyurappa along with other party leaders, including ministers Murugesh Nirani, Byrathi Basavaraj, party MP Lehar Singh Siroya, and A T Ramaswamy, at the former chief minister's residence.

Bommai expressed confidence about the BJP crossing the "magic figure" with a clear majority and said the question of coalition talks with other political parties does not arise now. BJP leaders too are said to have planned a strategy to keep its newly-elected legislators together and are making attempts to contact independents, mostly BJP rebels, as well as "winning" candidates of smaller parties.

