BJP Fields JC Madhuswamy To Contest The Triangular Race In Chikkanayakanahalli Seat

The Bharatiya Janata Party has once again decided to field JC Madhuswamy from the Chikkanayakanahalli constituency for the upcoming Assembly elections. The Minister of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Legislation and Minor Irrigation of Karnataka is known for making bold statements in the Assembly whether it's related to the controversial reservation or any other state matter.

In the upcoming polls, Madhuswamy will fight against JD(S) veteran CB Suresh Babu from the Chikkanayakanahalli seat. Meanwhile, Congress has given the ticket to former MLA Kiran Kumar.

Ahead of the upcoming polls, MadhuSwamy called on his party workers and asked them to be "aggressive" in their response against the allegations of their political opponents ahead of the Assembly polls.

We (BJP) have to make efforts to bring our government back. It is unfortunate that we have become mute spectators, someone (opponents) speaks something about us and we are in a sense of curiosity as to whether what they are saying is true. Instead of questioning them about what they have done, we are questioning ourselves," Madhuswamy said.

Madhuswamy’s political career

Since 2018: Madhuswamy has been representing the Chikkanayakanahalli constituency in the Karnataka Assembly as an MLA.

2019: Madhuswamy became the Minister of Minor Irrigation in the government of Karnataka.

2021: Madhuswamy was chosen as Karnataka Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs.

Close race in Chikkanayakanahalli

While all parties are gearing up to cross the majority mark in Karnataka, the Chikkanayakanahalli Assembly seat is likely to witness a close contest between the BJP, the Congress, and the JD(S). The constituency will witness a triangular fight in the constituency as all three parties have a history of winning the seat – Congress won six times, the JD(S) thrice and the BJP twice.