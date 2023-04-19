BJP Fields Somanna, Ashoka From Two Seats As Both Set To Take On Congress Heavyweights

Two BJP seasoned leaders whom the BJP central leadership has chosen to contest the electoral battle against Congress heavyweights DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are R Ashoka and V Somanna. Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister R Ashoka will contest against DK Shivakumar in the Kanakapura constituency. Whereas, V Somanna will take on Siddaramaiah in the Varuna segment.

Meanwhile, in a strategic move to keep their legislative seats safe, the BJP leadership has decided to field both Ashoka and Somanna from Padmanaba Nagar and Chamrajanagar constituencies as well, respectively. It means that Ashoka will contest from both Kanakapura and Padmanaba Nagar (where he is currently serving as a sitting MLA), and Somanna will fight from Varuna and Chamrajanagar.

A heated contest in Varuna

The senior Lingayat leader from the BJP, Somanna is not new to the Varuna constituency in the Mysuru district of Karnataka as the latter has served as housing and infrastructure development minister in the outgoing BJP cabinet and as a minister in charge of the Mysuru district.

However, he faced a major setback on Tuesday while campaigning in the Varuna constituency after a group of people surrounded him and targeted him for lack of development in the region, as he was the minister-in-charge of Varuna's Mysuru district. Visuals from the ground showed Mysuru MP Pratap Sinha intervening to settle the agitation against his own party's candidate Somanna.

While talking to reporters, Somanna's opponent, former chief minister Siddaramaiah said, "He (Mr Somanna), who was not ready to contest in Varuna, is forced to fight against me in Varuna by B.L. Santhosh (BJP’s National Secretary-Organisation). He (Mr Somanna) has also been offered a ticket for Chamarajnagar so that he contests in Varuna much against his wish. Mr Somanna is going to be a scapegoat in the elections."

R Ahoka to face DK Shivakumar

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, R Ashoka, who has served as minister of several state departments in the last 10 years, is set to take on state Congress chief DK Shivakumar. Where R Ashoka is new to Kanakapura, his rival Shivakumar has been the MLA of the constituency since 2008.

Both leaders have filed the nomination from the Kanakapura constituency. Supporters and the party members were seen in huge numbers in the rally, while Ashoka was heading to the election commission's office to file a nomination on April 18. Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar filed his nomination papers on April 17. After submitting the paper, the Congress leader said, "Guided by the blessing of my people of Karnataka, filed my nomination today from the Kanakapura constituency. I have full faith in Karnataka, as we are all set to root out corruption and poor governance in the coming few days."

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls slated on May 10, both Congress and the ruling BJP are confident about winning with an absolute majority. While Congress is claiming over 150 seats in 224 member assemblies, the BJP is expecting to retain power in the state. Further, JD(S) led by HD Kumaraswamy is also expecting to return to power with any support from its long-back political partner, Congress.

