BJP Hits Out At Cong Over Poll Promise To Ban Bajrang Dal, 'Appeasement Politics'

The BJP asserted on Wednesday that people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply to the Congress on its promise of action against Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of RSS-affiliated Vishwa Hindu Parishad, while noting that an earlier ban on the organisation was rejected by authorities due to absence of any evidence.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters that the Congress' stand was driven by politics of appeasement and targeted the party for making the announcement on Tuesday, a day associated with Lord Hanuman.

The BJP has accused the Congress of insulting Lord Hanuman with its manifesto promise of acting tough against Bajrand Dal if it is voted to power.

Attacking the opposition party, Trivedi asked if any state government can ban an organisation and recalled that the Congress dispensation at the Centre had banned it along with the RSS in 1992 following the Babri mosque demotion but it was lifted within months as the government could not produce any evidence against it before the tribunal adjudicating on the matter.

To a question about NCP president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down, the BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member said it was an internal matter of the regional party but added that the development highlights the kind of coordination that exists within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance in Maharashtra.

The Congress is committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations such as Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India (PFI) "spreading hatred" amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion, the party said in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls released on Tuesday.

The action will include a 'ban' against such organisations, it has said.