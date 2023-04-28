In a massive development, BJP candidate Preetham Gowda has hinted towards a big alliance ahead of the Karnataka elections in 2023. A video clip of MLA Preetham Gowda addressing an election campaign rally in Hassan on April 26 has gone viral on social media where he stated “Voting for the JD(S) is nothing but voting for the BJP." He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JDS' H.D. Deve Gowda have discussed the alliance.

In the video, Gowda said in Kannada which can be roughly translated as, "I am telling you this so that you understand, if you vote for JDS it’s like voting for BJP. HD Deve Gowda and PM Modi have already finished talking about this. JDS will get 20-25 seats."

Preetham further appealed to voters to take the straight route to Bengaluru from Hassan via Bellur Cross instead of going via Mysuru. "If you have to reach Bengaluru, you don't go via Mysore rather go through Hassan. Left is left you all. In the end, all the rivers have to merge into the sea. If you vote for JDS also you have to come to me only."

Notably, JDS had an alliance with Congress after the 2018 elections, where JDS secured 37 seats and Congress bagged 78 seats.

Is JD(S)-Cong Alliance over?

In a statement released on April 25, former prime minister and head of the Janata Dal (Secular), HD Deve Gowda, ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. He also stated that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy does not want to join forces with any party that would seek to remove any "obstacle" from the government.

"Two national parties and one regional party (the JSD) are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess who will win or form the government. So many people may claim. We are going to get the majority. Some people's assessment is hung Assembly. At the same time, some surveys have been made about all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader," Deve Gowda said, indicating that the party aims to contest polls all by itself.

When asked whether JDS would continue with the alliance it had formed with the Congress in 2018, he responded, "The party will win the elections with a thumping majority on its own."