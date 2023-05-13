BJP has reached out to Janta Dal (Secular) as Congress inches towards victory by crossing the halfway mark as counting for Karnataka results are underway.

The saffron party's top leadership will be meeting with JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy at the 5-star hotel--Taj West End in Bengaluru over the possibility of an alliance between both parties. Kumaraswamy is accompanied by his party leader D. Kupendra Reddy who seems to share a good rapport with the BJP. Notably, BS Yediyurappa's residence is just one kilometer away from the meeting venue.

As per the sources, soon after the deliberations, Kumaraswamy will discuss the meeting details with his father and JDS Supremo HD Devegowda and take a call in connection with the matter. This comes after the JDS leader earlier in the day denied claims of being in touch with BJP or Congress forming a coalition.

HD Kumaraswamy's Big Disclosure Over JDS Alliance

Earlier, HD Kumaraswamy made a massive revelation stating that he is not in touch with any party in terms of forming a coalition. He stated that after witnessing the exit polls he has no expectations as the prediction showcases two national parties scoring in a big way while JDS will get only 30 seats. Kumaraswamy said that he will accept the verdict adding that no demands have been made from his side on the alliance.

Kumaraswamy said, "We will accept whatever the verdict will be. My expectations are irrelevant as exit polls are out. Some predictions of the exit polls are giving Congress 140+ seats, some giving them a full majority, and some giving them a little over 100. The media has already decided who will win".

Kumaraswamy further said, "Congress seems extremely confident. Nobody is in touch with me. I needed a checkup that's why I visited Singapore. According to your Exit polls, there are no other options. How do I give (support) if they have a majority? My offer is irrelevant. I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development".

Congress leading with 43% vote share: EC trends

As per the EC trends, Congress is leading with 43% vote share, while the BJP is leading with 36%. The Congress party is leading in 117 seats, as per the EC trends. BJP is leading in 71 seats, JDS(28).