'BJP Loves Number 40': Rahul Gandhi Responds To PM Modi's Commission Jibe At Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi once again hit out at the BJP referring to the allegation of 40 percent commission government while campaigning for his party for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections. Gandhi said, "It is fixed that Karnataka people will give only 40 seats to the BJP as they love number 40." He also expressed his confidence of winning the assembly polls with a clear majority.

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka, former-Congress President Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP by saying, "We will win the Karnataka elections and form the government here and no one can stop. It is also fixed that as BJP loves number 40 the most, Karnataka people will give only 40 seats to them."

Rahul Gandhi claims to win 150 seats in Karnataka

The Congress leader said that his party will get at least 150 seats in the state's assembly polls, while addressing a rally at Kalaburagi in Karnataka. He took on the BJP, while responding to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's jibe at the Congress over 'freebie politics'. PM Modi on April 28 had targeted the Congress party for its 'freebies politics (muft ki revdi)', while virtually addressing the BJP workers in Karnataka.

PM had said that the Congress party's poll guarantees have still remained as guarantee. It has reached a stage where it cannot give true guarantees. The PM also lashed out at the Congress by saying, "Congress means guarantee of corruption, guarantee of nepotism."

#WATCH | "We will win the Karnataka elections and form govt here; no one can stop. And this is also fixed that as BJP love 40 number the most, Karnataka people will give only 40 seats to them. Congress will get at least 150 seats....," says Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi at… pic.twitter.com/udRIL7FSg9 — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Amit Shah, Yediyurappa takes on Congress

Earlier, hitting back at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations of 40% commission BJP government in Karnataka, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, “They can talk about it and should go to court if they have concrete evidence. Neither there's any probe nor there's any case. How will people believe in such baseless allegations?"

Apart from Shah, former Karnataka chief minister and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa had also said that the BJP will get an absolute majority in Karnataka Assembly elections and added that the Congress was making false allegations of corruption. He had said, "We will come back to power under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Congress is corrupt, which is why they're making false allegations of 40% commission, which will not be able to sway the voters' minds."

Notably, vote for the 224-seats Karnataka Assembly is slated to happen on May 10 and the counting of the votes will be conducted on May 13.