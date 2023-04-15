BJP MLA Arrested In Karnataka Bribegate Gets Bail After Paying Rs 5 Lakh In Bond

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who was arrested late last month by Karnataka Lokayukta in the alleged bribery case, received bail after paying a bond of Rs 5 lakhs. According to sources, he has been asked to depose once in three weeks before the Lokayukta and cooperate with them in the investigation.

He was arrested on March 27 after the Karnataka High Court dismissed his bail plea following the recovery of Rs 8.23 crore in cash from his residence. The bribegate case is related to the alleged demand and receipt of bribes for allotting contracts for supplying chemicals to Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL). Virupakshappa, the chairman of the KSDL before his arrest, was accused of demanding bribes from contractors through his son, Prashanth M V who is a KAS officer.

The son was also arrested along with four others by the Lokayukta police after he was caught red-handed accepting Rs 40 lakh in cash out of 81 lakhs that was agreed upon by the parties. This led to a few more raids by the officers who later recovered 4.4 kg gold, 26 kg silver ornaments, two luxury cars and investment details from the Virupakshappa family.

Virupakshappa denied ticket in Karnataka elections 2023

The arrest of Virupakshappa tainted the BJP's image ahead of the Karnataka election 2023 which is scheduled for May 10. As a result, the Channagiri MLA has been denied a ticket to contest the elections for the BJP. He is among six other sitting MLAs who have been denied tickets. These MLAs are M P Kumaraswamy (Mudigere AC), CM Nimbannavar (Kalaghatagi AC), SA Ravindranath (Devangere North AC), Nehru Olekar (Haveri), N Lingana (Mayakonda), and Sukumar Shetty (Byndoor AC). The arrest of Virupakshappa and his son caused a huge uproar in Karnataka, with Congress demanding the resignation of CM Basavaraj Bommai.